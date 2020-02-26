<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United fans may soon be spoilt for choice in terms of quality midfielders after reports emerged of potential interest in Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian talent has continued his development away from the Spanish capital well and has been lighting up the La Liga this season.

Odegaard was once Europe’s most sought after youngster but when Madrid signed him they recognised his need for first-team minutes.

The dazzling midfielder was then sent on a series of loans where he would get better and better and now it seems he’s ready for Madrid.





However, it seems United might want to steal him away before that happens and a summer transfer could be on the cards.

According to the Manchester Evening News, El Diario Vasco’s report suggests that the Red Devils’ scout Marcel Bout was present in the clash between Real Sociedad and Valencia to keep an eye on Odegaard.

There have been claims the scout was also making notes on two Valencia players as Solskjaer continues his revolution of the squad.

It will be a crucial summer for the legendary Norwegian as Manchester United fans will want a top-four finish with ease and there will be a desire to see progress in his squad.