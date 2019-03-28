<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it didn’t “sit right” to be caretaker manager of Manchester United, so he is thrilled to get the job on a permanent basis.

United confirmed on Thursday that Solskjaer, who took charge after Jose Mourinho’s December departure, has agreed a three-year deal.

Solskjaer won his first eight games in charge in all competitions before inspiring an injury-hit United to an incredible Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

And after being made United’s permanent successor to Mourinho, Solskjaer accepted he was not fully comfortable with his caretaker role.

“That ‘caretaker’ in front of ‘manager’ didn’t sit right with me,” he told United’s official app.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far and I’ve said I was going to enjoy it until it’s over and I still think that’s my mantra. This is a fantastic opportunity.

“It’s truly an honour. I’ve spoken about it before for the last couple of months that this is the dream job for any football-interested man and especially anyone who has been involved with Manchester United.

“Being given an opportunity to move the club forward, with all the potential there is, it’s fantastic. Truly. It’s good.”

Solskjaer says his next task will be to repay the faith shown from the club he played for 366 times between 1996 and 2007, scoring 126 goals including the winner in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

“I have to say the last few months have been absolutely crazy with the way they’ve [the supporters] taken to the club and to the players, to me as well and the coaching staff,” Solskjaer added. “We’ve really appreciated the support and hopefully we can pay them back as well.

“It feels great. It’s been three fantastic months and the support I’ve had here, to the chats I’ve had with [executive vice-chairman] Ed [Woodward] and the owners, it’s been great. It’s nice to pay back the belief they’ve shown in me.

“We’ve had some good performances, we’ve had an upturn, and that’s from Joel and Avie and the Glazer family, to Ed and the players and staff. It’s just been great months and I hope to pay everyone back.

“It’s a team effort, this is not just about the manager. This is about the coaching team, what we’ve done together, the players and the staff at Carrington and the supporters. But I have to say I love coming in to work with the staff we’ve got.”