Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the club to seal the signing of Sean Longstaff this week from Newcastle United, the Daily Star reports.

United completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the weekend.

Wan-Bissaka becomes Solskjaer’s second signing of the summer, after the arrival of Daniel James from Swansea.

The Norwegian now wants to add a midfielder to his ranks and is eager to get the signing secured as soon as possible.

United’s squad return to pre-season July 8 and Solskjaer has asked the Red Devils to meet Newcastle’s asking price for Longstaff.

Newcastle want £20million as well as add-ons for Longstaff and United have made the 21-year-old their priority midfield target, ahead of Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.