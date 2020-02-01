<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat ex-Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo will excel at the Old Trafford during his spell at the club.

The China-based Ighalo completed a six-month loan switch from Shangahi Shenhua to Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old is expected to boost the Red Devils squad for their chase for honours in the second stanza of the Premier League campaign, UEFA Europa League alongside the Emirates FA Cup.

“Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us,” Solskjaer told Man United’s official website.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

Intrestingly, Ighalo kick-started his professional career with local clubs Prime and Julius Berger, before sealing a a deal to join Norwegian side Lyn in 2007.

A year later, a move to Udinese in Italy eventually led to loan spells with Granada (twice), Cesena and Watford in the Premier League.





While at Vicarage Road with the Hornets, Ighalo impressively scored 40 goals from exactly 100 appearances across all competitions.

During that time he made three appearances against United and one at Old Trafford, losing twice and winning once, while also earning an assist.

That fruitful spell with Watford convinced Chinese team Changchun Yatai to sign him in 2017 and, two years later, in 2019, the Nigerian linked up with Shanghai Greenland Shenua.

Across all clubs in his career so far, Ighalo has scored 131 goals from 322 appearances.

Ighalo also earned 35 caps for Nigeria’s Super Eagles and netted 16 times, finishing as top scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking in 2016, Ighalo admitted that Man United would be a dream move for him as a lifelong supporter of the Reds Devils.

“They were my team growing up,” he was quoted. “I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV. They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream,” Ighalo summed up.