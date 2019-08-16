<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refuted claims that Alexis Sanchez has been made to train with Manchester United’s reserves and claims he is still expecting the Chilean to “come good”.

Speculation continues to rage around the South American forward at Old Trafford.

Sanchez has struggled to make the impact expected on him since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal in the winter transfer window of 2018.

Just five goals have been recorded in 45 appearances, while a series of niggling knocks have done little for the 30-year-old’s form and confidence.

It has been suggested, with windows still open across Europe, that Sanchez could be moved on this summer, with United prepared to cut their losses and sanction a switch elsewhere.

A transfer to Italy has been mooted, with several Serie A sides said to be keen, but Solskjaer insists Sanchez remains part of his plans and is not in the process of being frozen out.

The Red Devils boss told reporters: “Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and wants to be a part of this.

“It’s these stories he’s been put in the reserves, of course he hasn’t.

“He’s had three weeks now, he’s a few weeks behind the rest, but close to being ready.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect.

“We expect him to come good at this club, he’s quality.”