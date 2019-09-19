<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly been keeping an eye on Red Bull Salzburg’s wonder-kid Erling Braut Haland after admitting he’s great to watch.

The young Norwegian made headlines after scoring a hat-trick on his Champions League debut which almost instantly saw him linked with numerous sides.

United’s shortage of attacking options is well known and with Solskjaer also Norwegian, it was only a matter of time before a move to Old Trafford was being reported as possible.

To add to the former striker’s comments, it seems he also sent scouts to that particular match to watch Haland and they must’ve been impressed with what they’ve seen.

If it’s enough to convince the Red Devils remains to be seen but at the very least, they’re certainly interested.

Although fans may be getting ahead of themselves, potential interest in Haland begs the question over where he fits in, in terms of Manchester United’s starting XI.

Does Solskjaer trust his Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James front three or does he throw in another talented youngster into the mix for healthy competition?

In truth it would be harsh to drop any of the trio after their respective impressive figures so far this season.