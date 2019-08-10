Olanrewaju Kayode was in action as Shakhtar Donetsk thrashed second-tier outfit Inhulets' 4-0 in Wednesday’s Ukrainian Cup final.

Nigeria forward Kayode Olarenwaju has joined Turkish Super Lig club, Gazisehir Gaziantep, on a one-year loan deal from Ukrainian outfit, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kayode will hope to reignite his career at the club after failing to earn regular playing berth at Shakhtar Donetsk last season where he scored one goal in 10 league appearances.

The 26-year-old initially joined Shakhtar on loan from Manchester City in March 2018 but the deal was made permanent at the end of that season after he scored two goals in six league appearances.

He previously had stints in Europe with Luzern in Switzerland; Israeli club, Maccabi Netanya and Austria Wien in the Austrian League.

Kayode who once represented Nigeria at youth levels (U-17, U-20 and U-23) has been capped four times by the senior side, the Super Eagles.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories