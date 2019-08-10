<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Kayode Olarenwaju has joined Turkish Super Lig club, Gazisehir Gaziantep, on a one-year loan deal from Ukrainian outfit, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kayode will hope to reignite his career at the club after failing to earn regular playing berth at Shakhtar Donetsk last season where he scored one goal in 10 league appearances.

The 26-year-old initially joined Shakhtar on loan from Manchester City in March 2018 but the deal was made permanent at the end of that season after he scored two goals in six league appearances.

He previously had stints in Europe with Luzern in Switzerland; Israeli club, Maccabi Netanya and Austria Wien in the Austrian League.

Kayode who once represented Nigeria at youth levels (U-17, U-20 and U-23) has been capped four times by the senior side, the Super Eagles.