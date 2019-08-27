<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olanrewaju Kayode scored twice to lead Gazisehir Gaziantep to a 4-1 victory over Genclerbirligi in a Turkish Super Lig game on Monday night.

The 26-year-old striker hit the ground running after arriving at Gaziantep Arena on loan from Ukrainian Premier League club Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer, scoring twice in his second game for Marius Sumudica men in front of their home fans.

The visitors started the game on an uninspiring note after Ahmet Oguz received a red card 27 minutes into the match.

Kayode ensured his side benefitted from the visitors’ setback by opening the scoring with an individual effort five minutes later.

Gaziantep suffered a double blow when Pierre-Yves Polomat was sent off for a serious foul play in the 39th minute.

The newly-promoted side again paid for the indiscipline when Nigeria international Kayode notched his second goal in the game, converting from the penalty spot.

Guray Vural and Oguz Ceylan completed the rout to render Berat Ayberk Ozdemir’s effort a mere consolation.

The victory propelled Gazisehir to the 10th place on the table with three points from two games after suffering an embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Fenerbahce last time out.

Kayode featured for the duration of the game while Senegal defender and former Sunderland player Papy Djilobodji was replaced in the 47th minute.

The Super Eagles player will hope to maintain the impressive form in front of goal when Gazisehir take on Sivasspor on September 1.