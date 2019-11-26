<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Kayode was in action for Gaziantep FK as they played in 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor on Monday.

Chelsea flop Pappy Djilobodji opened the scoring for the visitors at the Antalya Stadium in the 37th minute, after he was set up by Kayode.

However the Marius Sumudica’s men were denied their fifth league win of the season when Nazim Sangare scored an equaliser in the 84th-minute to ensured both teams settle for a share of the spoils.

Kayode played for 87 minutes At the other end, Nigeria’s Paul Mukairu was on parade for Antalyaspor.

The result means Gaziantep will remain 10th on the log of Turkish Super Lig table with 16 points after 12 games.