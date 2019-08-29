<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gazisehir Gaziantep striker Olanrewaju Kayode has stated that finishing among the top six in the Super Lig this season will be his target after bagging a brace against Gencerbirligi.

On loan from Ukrainian champions, Shakhtar Donetsk, Kayode made history on Sunday, when he became the first player ever to score for the club in the Turkish top flight.

He went on to score a brace to lift his team past Gencerbirligi 4-1. He had now scored two goals in two games.

The former Austria Wien star said it was amazing for him to be back, scoring goals again and now hoped to do more with his new club.

“It feels so good to be back on track. I am delighted to be back and it is always wonderful feeling scoring goals,” he said.

“I am now looking forward to scoring as many goals as possible to help my club finish among the top six teams in the league.”