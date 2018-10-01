.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Nigerian forward, Kayode Olanrewaju, is set to make his UEFA Champions League appearance for Ukrainian club, Shakhtar Donetsk after he was named in the club’s 23-man squad for Tuesday’s matchday-two away clash against French side, Olympic Lyon.

Kayode, 25, made the Miners’ squad in their 2-2 home draw against German club, Hoffenheim a fortnight ago but was not dressed for the game.

The striker recently returned to action for Ukrainian side, Shakhtar following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He reportedly sustained an injury during a training session in July which forced him to miss Shakhtar’s opening eight league games of the campaign.

The former Nigeria youth international has however featured in Paulo Fonseca’s men’s last two league games against Chornomorets and Karpaty.

He came on as a substitute in both games and against Lyon, could get another chance to improve on his match fitness.