Nigeria striker Olanrewaju Kayode has revealed that he joined the newly Ukrainian double champions Shakhtar Donetsk to relaunch his career.

Kayode spent six months on loan at Shaktar Donetsk from Manchester City and scored five goals in 13 appearances after a miserable loan spell at Girona.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles star said in Lagos that he turned down several offers to repay Shaktar Donetsk who kept faith in him after he was shipped out on loan from Manchester City shortly after he joined the team.

“I was so eager to join a new team after I left Girona in January,” Kayode said.

“Then Shaktar showed keen interest and particularly the coach, Paulo Fonseca, lured me to the team.

“And that was it. I joined Shaktar to repay the team’s confidence in me and also to show I could play in a big team.

Kayode signed a five-year deal with Shaktar Donetsk.

The former Austria Wein striker also admitted that he could not stay on at Manchester City as he was ineligible for a work permit.

“That was another reason why I opted to move because I was always going to be sent out on loan,” he explained.