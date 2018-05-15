Manchester City loanee Olanrewaju Kayode has said he does not have any hard feelings after he was overlooked in a 30-man provisional squad for the World Cup next month.

Kayode, who won a league and cup double in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk, said he would have liked to play in Russia 2018, but said coach the final responsibility to pick the team.

“World Cup is a dream of every football player, I’m no exception. It’s my dream to play at World Cup in Russia, but the coach has the right to pick whoever he thinks he needs at a particular point,” he said.

“I wish all the invited players best of luck.”