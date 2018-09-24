Olanrewaju Kayode has returned from a long-term injury for Ukrainian double champions Shakhtar Donetsk as they defeated Chernomorets Odessa 3-0.

The former Austria Wien hero was introduced to the game in the 71st minute for Tara Stepanenko and almost got a goal three minutes later, when the goalkeeper stopped his goal-bound effort.

Kayode, who also played on Israel for Maccabi Netanya, has been out of action for months due to injury as his last game before this one was a 2-0 loss at Dynamo Kiev on May 19.

He has now fully recovered from the injury as he showed his class against Chernomorets.