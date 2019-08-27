<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Forgotten Super Eagles striker Olanrewaju Kayode makes history after scoring twice in Gazisehir Gaziantep 4-1 big win against Genclerbirligi in a Turkish Super Lig game on Monday night.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international hit the ground running after arriving at Gaziantep Arena on loan from Ukrainian Premier League club Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer, scoring twice in his second game for Marius Sumudica men in front of their home fans.

Kayode opened the scoring in the 32nd minute to give his club a 1-0 lead in the encounter after Ahmet Oguz was given the marching order by the centre-referee Atilla Karaoglan in the 27 minutes into the match.

Former Manchester City star doubled the advantage when he fired home a spot-kick in the 40th minute before Guray Vural and Oguz Ceylan completed the rout to render Berat Ayberk Ozdemir’s effort a mere consolation.

Kayode has thus entered Gaziantep’s record books as the first player to score a Super Lig goal for the club after featuring for the duration of the game while Senegal defender and former Sunderland player Papy Djilobodji was replaced in the 47th minute.

The Ibadan-born will hope to maintain the impressive form in front of goal when Gazisehir take on Sivasspor on September 1 before the first international break of the season.