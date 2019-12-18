<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gaziantep of Turkey striker, Kayode Olarenwaju, admits his best days are ahead of him following his man of the match display in Sunday’s 3-0 thrashing of Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Olarenwaju was instrumentalon the day as hebagged a brace and an assist to hand his team their fifth win of the campaign.

The Shakhtar Donetsk loanee set up Guray Vural in the 67th minute and scored his brace in the 72nd and 90th minute to end Gaziantep winless run in the league.

Reacting to his brilliant performance after the win, the Nigerian forward reveals that his best is yet to come.

“What’s coming is better than what is gone, thank God for the brace and assist, thanks to my teammates, coaching crew and of course the fans,” he wrote on Instagram.

Olanrewaju has scored five times in 11 appearances for the Turkish side this term.