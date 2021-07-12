Olamide Shodipo targets promotion with new club Sheffield Wednesday

Olamide Shodipo has said he is delighted to join Sheffield Wednesday and has set his sights on helping the team secure promotion at the end of the season.

“I’m really happy to join,” he told the club’s website.

“I’ve heard so many good things about the club, I know Massimo Luongo and he’s said some really good things.

“It’s a big club, the fans are immense and I’m looking forward to working with Darren Moore.

“I want to come and help the team as much as possible and aim for promotion.”

The 24-year-old forward signed a season-long loan deal with ‘The Owl’ from Queens Park Rangers.

A product of the R’s academy, Shodipo spent last season on loan with Oxford, where his 13 goals helped the U’s reach the League One play-offs.

The tricky winger has had previous loan experiences with Colchester and Port Vale.

He has represented Ireland at Under-21 level.

