



Nigeria defender Ola Aina has been included in Torino’s 21-man squad for today’s Serie A away clash with Frosinone after passing a late fitness test.

Aina was certfied fit for the game by the club doctors after Saturday’s training ahead of the match billed for the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

The defender who had been under close observation since sustaining an abdominal injury during a pre-match warm up exercise returned to training on Friday.

Initially there were fears that he could be set for a long spell on the sidelines due to the injury which he sustained last weekend.

Indeed, his return would be good news for Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr who had included Aina on his 22-man list for the March 22 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against Egypt four days later.

Aina who is on loan from Chelsea could remain in Italy for the next season following the club’s decision to buy him on a permanent basis.

So far he has made 22 appearances for Torino with a goal to his name.