<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ola Aina provided an assist to help Torino end the season with a 3-1 victory over Lazio in an Italian Serie A game at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino yesterday.

The 22-year-old was handed his 32nd appearance for the side and impressed to help the Bull return to winning ways after a 4-1 defeat to Empoli last time out.

The Nigeria international set up Iago Falque to break the deadlock in the 51st minute of the encounter.

Three minutes later, Sasa Lukic doubled the lead for Walter Mazzarri’s men after benefitting from Soualiho Meite’s assist.

In the 66th minute, Ciro Immobile reduced the deficit before Lorenzo De Silvestri sealed the victory with 10 minutes left to play.

Aina featured for the duration of the game to help his side finish the season in the seventh spot on the table with 63 points from 38 games.

On the international scene, the defender will hope to make Nigeria’s final squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month, having been included in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad to the tournament.