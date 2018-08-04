Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, is poised to join English Championship club, Derby County on loan from Chelsea despite interest from West Brom.

Aina, who has played six competitive games for his club Chelsea, gained valuable experience in the Championship last season while on loan at Hull City.

The 21-year-old made 44 appearances for Hull City last season.

Though he was part of Chelsea’s pre- season tour of Australia last month, the defender failed to make the team for the last two friendlies against Inter Milan and Arsenal.

Another loan move seems to be on the card for the defender.

According to a report in the, Daily Mail, Derby are hoping the Aina’s desire play under former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard will attract him to join them.

One of Aina’s Chelsea’s team-mates, midfielder Mason Mount, is already on loan at Derby.

Lampard’s tenure at Derby got off to a winning start on Friday night as the Rams beat Reading 2-1 away.