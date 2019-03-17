



Nigeria’s Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was issued his first red card for FC Torino who lost 2-3 at home to Bologna in the Italian Seria A on Saturday.

Aina was booked in quick succession in the 90th minute and sent off.

An own goal from Erik Pulgar own goal gave Torino the lead in the 6th minutes before Andreas Poli drew level for Bologna in the 29th minute.

Pulgar made up for his own goal in the 34th minute by adding the second for Bologna in the 34th minute while Nicola Sansone made it 3-1 in the 58th minute. But with two minutes to the end of the match, Armado Izzo reduced the tally for Torino which was however to restore parity..

The Chelsea loanee who was returning to the side after an abdominal injury has been a key playersince joining on a season loan.