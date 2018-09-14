Nigeria defender Ola Aina is in line to make Italian side Torino’s squad for Sunday’s Serie A clash against Udinese after taking part in full training on Friday.

Aina picked up the injury in Torino’s 1-0 home win against SPAL before the international break and has been a major doubt for the clash against Udinese who are also sweating on the fitness of his international teammate, William Troost-Ekong.

The injury forced Aina to pull out of Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles last week Saturday

“Afternoon training for Turin at Philadelphia with a preparation session for the away match against Udinese.

“Aina did almost all the field work with his teammates, while Lyanco continues his rehabilitation program – took part in the tactical part,” reads a statement on Torino’s official website.

Torino manager Walter Mazzarri is expected to name his squad for the game against Udinese after Saturday morning’s training session.

The defender who is on loan at Torino from Chelsea has featured in all three league games for the Turin-based club this season.