Ola Aina made his final appearance for Torino in the 2018/19 Italian Serie A season on Sunday in their 3-1 win over Lazio.

The game was Aina’s 30th league game of the season for the Bulls who finished seventh in the Serie A table with 63 points from 38 games.

After a goalless first half, two goals in two minutes from Iago Falque and Sasa Lukic in the second half gave Torino a 2-0 lead, but Ciro Immobile reduced the deficit for Lazio six minutes after the hour mark.

Lorenzo Silvestri’s 80th minute strike ensured Torino ended the season on a winning note.

Aina who is currently on a season loan deal from Chelsea is expected to return to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season. He scored one goal and provided two assists during the season.

Aina has been included in Nigeria’s 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament billed for Egypt next month. He is expected to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Asaba on June 2.

The former England U-17, U-19 and U-21 star has made seven international appearances for Nigeria since he made his debut in 2017 against Zambia in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.