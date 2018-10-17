



Italy-based defender Ola Aina has revealed that Nigeria’s players have helped him settle into the Super Eagles squad.

The former England youth international made his full competitive debut for Nigeria in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Libya on Tuesday evening.

“It is good for my development to be here, this is a vibrant squad. I enjoy the football aspect too,” explained Aina, who is on loan at Torino from Chelsea.

“Everyone helped to make my transition into the team smooth. It has been very helpful to me.

“I am enjoying myself every time I join up and I enjoy meeting up with the squad every time.

“To be on the international scene is good for me because I am playing with such good players.

“Some of the younger players have already earned such experience. There’s a lot of players who are experienced despite their young age.”

Aina will hope to feature for Torino in this weekend’s Serie A clash away to Bologna. The 22-year-old Nigerian has featured in eight league matches for Il Toro.