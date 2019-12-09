<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ola Aina was impressive as Torino returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Fiorentina in Sunday’s Serie A game.

After suffering defeat in their last game against Inter Milan, the Super Eagles star made key contribution to help Walter Mazzarri’s men bounce back from the setback in front of their home fans.

The Nigeria international came on for Lorenzo De Silvestri in the 12th minute of the encounter after the 31-year-old picked up an injury.

The Super Eagles star delivered a solid defensive performance in the match, making three tackles and had a 78% successful pass rate to help the Bull nick all three points.

Simone Zaza and Cristian Ansaldi strikes in the 22nd and 72nd minutes respectively put the the Turin outfit in control before Martin Caceres scored a late consolatory effort on the stroke of 90 minutes as Torino ran out 2-1 winners.

The victory saw Torino climb to eighth on the Serie A table after gathering 20 points from 15 matches.

Aina will hope to start when the Bull slug it out against Hellas Verona in their next league game on December 15.