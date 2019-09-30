<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Ola Aina believes Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has the final say on the country he would like to play for following the renewed interest from Nigeria.

Aina said he had been monitoring developments regarding Aina’s international future, but hinted he cannot force him to play for the Eagles.

“I talk to him about it but I’m never the one to push someone to make a decision,” said Aina.

“He’s aware of it, I’m aware of it, we’ve spoken about it, joked about it, eventually it’s up to him.

“He does have a fair chance of getting into the England squad so it’s whatever he feels in his heart is right to do.

“He’s a fantastic player so I’m not surprised Nigeria and England are trying to fight for him.”

Aina played for England at every level from under-16 to under-20 before choosing to play for Nigeria, the land of his parents, in 2017.

Having turned out for the Super Eagles in the summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, Aina said he was well aware of his adopted nation’s claims on rising Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.