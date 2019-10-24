<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Ola Aina has revealed that his father sold his his car to facilitate his move to Premier League club, Chelsea.

Aina started his career with Chelsea youth team and got the chance to impress with the Blues first team when he made the pre-season squad in 2014.

After a couple of appearances for the first team, he signed a four-year contract in 2016 and also spent time on loan at Sky Bet Championship club, Hull City.

Aina narrated how is father had to sell his car while driving him to Chelsea to Chelsea so as to make sure that he succeed in his football career.

“The car just stopped in the middle of Vauxhall (in central London), and we were just stranded,” Aina said.

“My dad sold the car on the spot and then put me on the train. He came with me because I hadn’t used the trains like that before, so it wasn’t really too familiar.

“He came with me all the way to Chelsea training ground, made sure I got into my changing room, and then went all the way back home again … All those sacrifices they [made] is fuel for me to strive and to do well and repay them in ways that they can’t imagine.”