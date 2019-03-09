



Nigeria defender Ola Aina will face a late fitness ahead of Torino’s Serie A clash against Frosinone on Sunday at the Stadio Benito Stripe.

Aina was named in the starting line-up in Torino’s 3-0 win against Chievo Verona at the Stadio Olimpico last weekend but was replaced by Cristain Ansaldi after he picked up an abdominal injury during the pre-match warm-up

exercise.

There were fears the versatile defender could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after failing to join his colleagues in training this week.

Aina however however returned to training on Friday and will be further assessed to determine his level of fitness ahead of the game against Frosinone.

“Afternoon session at Turin, in Philadelphia, on the main court. After the warm up, the coach Mazzarri did some thematic exercises and then a tactical training ahead of Sunday’s match in Frosinone. Aina worked partially with the group, while Lukic’s condition was assessed for a left calf discomfort felt at the end of yesterday’s session,”reads a statement on Torino’s official website.

Aina who is loan at Torino from Chelsea has made 22 appearances for the club the season with a goal to his name.

He spent last season on loan at Championship club Hull City where he was a regular.

There are reports that Torino will make the loan permanent at the at the end of the season following his impressive performances for the club.

Aina was named in Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles and the friendly clash versus Pharaohs of Egypt billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba later this month.