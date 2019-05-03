<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina will look to prove his defensive prowess when Torino take on champions Juventus in the Turin derby tonight (Friday) at the Allianz Stadium, Torino.

Aina was surprisingly omitted from the starting line-up in Torino’s 2-0 home win against AC Milan last weekend. He rose from the bench to replace Tomas Rincon three minutes before the end of the game.

The 22-year-old will be keen to return to the starting line-up and face the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Paolo Dybala and co in the Juventus attack.

Aina has made a big impression for Torino this term, making 29 appearances in all competitions as a right and left-back, helping them climb to sixth in the table.

Walter Mazzarri’s men are looking to secure a place in the Europa League next term and a win against the already crowned champions will surely boost their aspiration.

Nigeria international, Aina, joined Torino on a season-long loan from Chelsea back in August, but the Serie A club included an option in the deal to sign him for £8.7m.