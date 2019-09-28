<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Chelsea wing-back Ola Aina has revealed how difficult it was leaving Chelsea for Torino considering the number of years he had spent at the London side.

“It was tough because that is all I knew, my whole life,” said the former England youth international, who spent last season on loan in Turin before making the move permanent in a €10m deal.

“It was a hard decision, but for me, just going on the season I had last season, it was right for me to do,” he told London Weekly News.

But after spending a season with the Serie A side on loan, Aina said he is beginning to love the life in Italy.

“I had a good season here [in Italy] on loan so I was really happy to come back.

“They exercised their option and it was sort of a no-brainer really.”

Asked whether he considered trying to break in at Chelsea because of the club’s transfer ban, he said: “It would cross anyone’s mind. I thought about it but I wasn’t sure if it would be the right time for me.

“I had a lot of contact with Eddie Newton [the former player who is part of Frank Lampard’s management team but previously looked after Chelsea’s legion of on-loan players].

“I spoke with Eddie at length and in detail so we both came to sort of an agreement and he wished me all the best of luck and said if I ever needed his help, or some of the staff’s help in future, I could always knock on their door.”

The 22-year-old defender said he was happy to see so many of his former Chelsea youth team friends getting their chance under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.