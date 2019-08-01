<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Ola Aina has said he is determined to further prove his worth at Italian side Torino after a successful time with the club last season.

Aina spent the 2018/2019 season on loan at the Turin based club from Premier League outfit, Chelsea.

The deal was later upgraded to a permanent one after the versatile full-back churned out a number of impressive displays for the club.

The former Hull City player followed that up with an impressive performance on the international scene with Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he featured in five of Super Eagles’ seven games in the competition.

And ahead of the new season in Italy which will also see Walter Mazzari’s men compete for honours in the UEFA Europa League, Aina is looking forward to taking his game to another level.

“Last season was a good one for me. It was the first time I will be playing outside of England and It was a good a experience all through, ” Aina said.

“It was an opportunity to learn new things, new culture and most importantly, I improved a lot as a player.

“The next challenge for me is to do better than last season. I’m now a Torino player, and I want to show I deserve to be here.”