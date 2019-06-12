<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

English Premier League club Chelsea have announced Nigeria defender Ola Aina has joined Serie A side, Torino on a permanent deal.

Aina spent last season on loan at Torino and made a huge impression at the club prompting the Italian club to trigger a buyout option in theie loan agreement.

“Everyone at Chelsea Football Club would like to thank Ola for his services and we wish him the best of luck for the next stage in his career,” a statement on Chelsea’s official website read in part.

Torino also posted a short message on their Social Media platforms expressing their delight on the permanent acquisition of Aina from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old defender made 30 league appearances as Torino finished seventh, scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Udinese in February.

An FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League winner during his time at the Chelsea academy, Aina made just three Premier League appearances for the London side, all of which came in his second season as a senior professional as Antonio Conte guided them to the Premier League title.

Aina’s departure means Cesar Azpilicueta and David Zappacosta are the only right-backs in the Chelsea squad.

The versatile defender is in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.