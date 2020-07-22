



Ola Aina has called on his teammates to put their latest defeat against Fiorentina behind and get ready for the remaining four games of the season.

Ola Aina was in action for Torino who crashed to Fiorentina 2 – 0 in their last league game, despite dominating possession.

The defeat saw Walter Mazarri’s side dropped to 15th on the log, eight points above the relegation zone with sixteen points left to play for.





The loss was also their 19th of the season, Aina, however, told Tuttomecartowebb that the players have continued fighting until the end of the season.

”In these days we have to work hard to play higher and be more present in the area and we have to stay focus,“ he said.

Torino will take on Hellas Verona at home before traveling to entertain already relegated Spal.