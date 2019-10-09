Torino exercised their option to buy Ola Aina from Chelsea for £8.7 million ($11m) after a successful campaign on loan, but this season has done more than secure a long-term club - it also sees the 22-year-old make the African Cup of Nations after disappointingly missing out on the World Cup.

Super Eagles player Ola Aina has been declared unavailable to play in Brazil versus Nigeria friendly scheduled to hold in Singapore on Sunday due to injury.

The Nigeria Football Federation made the announcement via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

NFF said that Aina, who plays for Torino had picked up an injury during a domestic accident and would be unable to play.

NFF tweeted, “Torino of Italy wing-back Ola Aina is out of Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil. He picked up an injury after a domestic accident and will not be available.”

