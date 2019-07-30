<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ola Aina wants a taste of more laurels with the Super Eagles following the side’s third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Torino of Italy defender was dropped from Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but bounced back to secure a place in the team that took part featured at AFCON 2019.

Injury to regular left-back, Jamilu Collins afforded him regular playing spot in the team as he featured in five out of the team’s seven games in the competition.

And after featuring for Nigeria in what was his first international competition, Aina is looking forward to more glorious time in the future.

“Our first objective was to win the trophy in Egypt but unfortunately, we couldn’t achieve that. In the end, we won bronze which wasn’t bad as well,” Aina said.

“It was my first my major competition with the Super Eagles, and I was happy to get something out of it. In future, I hope to win the trophy and laurels with the Super Eagles.

“We have a young team with quality players as well. We can only hope for a great future. ”