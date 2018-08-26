Goalkeeper Okiemute Odah has said he hopes to help his new team Jeddah FC gain promotion to the top league in Saudi Arabia.

Odah has signed a season-long loan from Plateau United.

“I look forward to give my best in my new club. Our league starts on Tuesday. I am prepared and ready to give my best to contribute my quota for the team to gain promotion to the elite league of the country,” he said.

“The club aree truly a professional side with modern training facilities and above all the welfare of the players is paramount and will ensure we achieve our targets.

“I am here to prove my worth a good goalkeeper and to make a living to take care of my family.”