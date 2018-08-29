Newly signed Jeddah FC goalkeeper Okiemute Odah displayed an eye-catching performance in his first match for his team in the 2018/2019 Saudi Arabia league season to keep a clean sheet and his team to win.

The former Nigeria U17 goalkeeper said: “I am so excited that our first match of the season which ended in 2-0 victory over Jableen as this will help our confidence as we progress in the league.

“It was also great to keep a clean sheet in my first match of the season for my new club.”

Former Plateau United safe hands said he believes his club will extend their winning run if they put in the same performance as they did against Jableen.