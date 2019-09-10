<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Captain of NPFL side and Nigeria’s remaining CAF Confederation Cup representative Enugu Rangers, Okey Odita, has stated that the Flying Antelopes are not under pressure as they continue to build up to the fast approaching CAF Confederation up tie against Gabonese side AS Pelican.

Odita speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team has been preparing well and have played a couple of friendly games that will help ensure that the team is in shape.

Odita added that they will be ready to do Nigeria proud on the continent.

“We are not on any pressure as far as I am concerned. We are in camp preparing for the match on Sunday against the Gabonese side.

“We have been playing and preparing for the match.”