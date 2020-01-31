<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enugu Rangers captain Okey Odita has stated that the Flying Antelopes plan to redeem their image having been knocked out already ahead of Sunday’s dead rubber fixture against Egyptian side El Masry who have secured qualification to the quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Odita speaking in a chat said though Rangers are out already, the team hope to build on the current form that has seen them go five games unbeaten in all competition and wouldn’t want to lose that now.





“We’re preparing now against the match like other matches, and so as usual we are going to win as we have started winning now so I pray that we win on Sunday too.

“There is something to achieve because we lost at their place and we want to come here and win them to make our fans happy so we don’t just want to lose anyhow again. Even thou we are out of the competition, we want to win for the sake of our image.”