Former Nigeria U23 skipper Okechukwu Azubuike has joined ambitious Egyptian club Pyramids FC from Yeni Malatyaspor for a fee of two million Euros.

Other details of the contract of the 21-year-old central midfielder were not disclosed.

Azubuike helped Yeni Malatyaspor to gain promotion back to the Turkish Super Lig.

He joined the Turkish club in August 2015.

He featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Nigeria won bronze medal, after he led the country to win the 2015 U23 AFCON in Senegal.

He has previously played for Nigerians clubs Niger Tornadoes and Bayelsa United.