



Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) forward Ogwuche Mathias says the Sky Blue Stars will keep fighting hard to climb up Group A table.

Remo Stars FC are visitors to Lobi Stars this Wednesday in match day 10 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

This meeting will be the third for both sides. The host won 1-0 at home and played out a 1-1 draw at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu in 2017.

The Sky Blue Stars returned to winning ways last Wednesday after defeating Kwara United FC and two goals from Ogwuche Mathias restored confidence to his side after failing to pick a point in four straight games.

“Playing against Lobi Stars is another true test, it’s going to be a fight from start to finish and we are hopeful to pick something here so as to climb up the league table.“

“We will keep fighting hard because we aren’t satisfied with our present position and the only thing is for us to keep concentrating on each game we play starting from the game here in Makurdi.“

“Tomorrow’s match is very important to us and getting something here is very key, we need to grab it to keeping climbing up to the top because we can’t afford to lose points again.”

Meanwhile Head Coach of the team, Daniel Ogunbodede, agreed with the statement made by his star striker, but stressed that their league position isn’t the true reflection of the Sky Blues Stars performance so far.

“Our play hasn’t been the reflection of our position on the table butwe want to try as much as possible to make it a reflection of ourposition on the table and our boys are ready for it.

They are hungry to get results and you could see that with how they played against Kwara United, the boys are ready and I believe they can return us to the top spot on the table.”