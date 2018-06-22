Ahead of the Super Eagles big clash against Iceland Friday, Stock City midfielder Oghenekharo Peter Etebo has revealed in a recent interview that Nigeria don’t lack goalscorers.

According to the former Warri Wolves play-maker when he was asked if Nigeria was going to find the back of the net in their second group stage game against Iceland, he said

“We don’t lack goalscorers. We scored in the World Cup qualifiers – not just in our home games but also away – otherwise we wouldn’t be here.

Etebo who was the only Africa named in the FIFA best 11 of the first game went further to say the team have moved on from the disappointing 2 – 0 to Croatia in the first game

“We didn’t do well in the first game but that’s in the past now.

“All we do now is visualise the game against Iceland and we believe in our abilities.” He posited

A win in the game against Iceland tonight will brighten the Super Eagles hope of advancing to the round of 16.