Stoke City’s assistant manager, Paul Hart, says the muscle injury that Oghenekaro Etebo sustained in last Tuesday’s Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday is not serious.

The Nigeria international was replaced in the 21st minute by Mark Duffy at Hillsborough as Stoke City suffered a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on matchday 13 in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

Hart who said in his pre-match press conference that he’s hopeful that Etebo will recover from the muscle injury in few days time added that the Super Eagles’ midfielder is however doubtful for the club’s trip to Millwall on Saturday.

The Potters head to the capital to take on Millwall on Saturday looking to return to winning ways, and Hart says they’re hopeful Etebo’s injury will ease before they depart for South-East London.

“We had two players suffering muscle injuries against Sheffield Wednesday and one contact injury, that was Cameron Carter-Vickers who had to have eight stitches just below his knee. We want to leave it as long as possible with the three of them,” Hart said

He added: “We know who we have available. If people are unfit or out of form then we have more than enough players in the squad capable of coming in.”

The latest news means that Etebo remains available for selection when the Super Eagles face Benin and Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.