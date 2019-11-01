<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo will work under a new manager at Stoke City after the club sackes Nathan Jones on Friday due to a disastrous start to the 2019/20 campaign.

The struggling Potters have lost 10 of their 14 matches and sit 23rd in the Championship table after just two wins all season.

Former Luton boss Jones won only six of his 38 games in charge, having succeeded Gary Rowett in January.

“Stoke City have today parted company with manager Nathan Jones with immediate effect,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Assistant manager Paul Hart and first team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the bet365 Stadium.

“The Club would like to thank Nathan and his staff for their efforts over the past nine months.

“A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs.”

Jones thanked the owners of the club for the opportunity to manage the club and the support throughout his time with the Potters.

He said: “I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this Football Club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here. I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the Club the very best for the future.”

Stoke City will host West Bromwich Albion in their next Championship clash at home on Saturday.

A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs.

The departing manager said: “I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this Football Club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here.

Stoke City have today parted company with manager Nathan Jones with immediate effect.

Assistant manager Paul Hart and first team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the bet365 Stadium.

The Club would like to thank Nathan and his staff for their efforts over the past nine months.

Nathan Jones said: “I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this Football Club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here. I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the Club the very best for the future.”

A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs.