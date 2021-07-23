Oghenekaro Etebo vows to help Watford retain EPL status

Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his desire to help newly-promoted Premier League club-side, Watford retain their English top-flight status come the end of the 2021/22 season.

Etebo on Friday, July 9 completed his loan switch to English Premier League outfit, Watford where he will play in the next season from SkyBet Championship club, Stoke City.

The Super Eagles midfielder during an interview said he would give everything he has on the football pitch to make sure that Watford win their games to keep their EPL status.

“The very minute William Troost-Ekong, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Isaac Success knew there was an offer from the club (Watford), they told me good things about the club,” Etebo said.

“With them around, I knew I would easily adapt and I am confident I will get enough playing time. Also, the coach (Xisco Munoz) wanted me here which was also hugely important.

“The Premier League is tough but I hope to help the team keep their status. I am happy to be here with Watford and I hope that the season will be great for us,” Etebo concluded.