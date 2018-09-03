Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has backed the team to recover from the disappointing 2-1 away defeat to West Bromwich Albion in their English Championship clash at the The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Potters have struggled to make an impact in the English Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Gary Rowetts’ men have recorded one win, two draws and three defeats from their six league outings so far.

The defeat to West Brom came on the back of Tuesday’s 2-0 win in EFL Cup against Huddersfield Town, and Etebo is confident his team will emerge from the setback stronger than before.

“Not the result we wanted but will still have to keep our heads up #EK ,” reads a tweet on Etebo’s Twitter handle.

Stoke City’s next game is an away fixture is after the international break against Sheffield Wednesday on September 15 at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield.

Etebo is now expected to link up with Nigeria ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles in Victoria on Saturday.