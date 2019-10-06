<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is in cloud nine after Stoke City claimed their first three points of the season at table-topping Swansea City on Saturday.

Despite falling behind early on to Andre Ayew’s tap in, the Potters rallied and levelled through Sam Clucas’ third of the season.

Stoke City remained a threat throughout and Scott Hogan’s late strike was enough for the victory following a superb team showing throughout.

The euphoric scenes in the away end after the final whistle capped out a brilliant showing from the Potters as the three points returned home to North Staffordshire.

”3 points 👏 we go again lads 💪,” Etebo tweeted after the game.

Etebo, who played the entire duration of the game has made nine league appearances for the Potters this season.

Nathan Jones’ men next league game is against Fulham on Saturday, October 19.