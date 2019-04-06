<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oghenekaro Etebo is delighted to score the winning goal for Stoke City in Saturday’s Championship clash against their hosts Stoke City at the Ewood Park.

The Nigerian international capped another outstanding midfield display with a scintillating first half effort to earn Nathan Jones his third win as Potters boss.

His effort proved to be the only goal of the game, although City squandered an opportunity to extend their lead on the stroke of half-time as Bojan failed to convert from the penalty spot.

The strike ended Stoke City’s 390-minute wait for a goal in the Championship

The Potters are now unbeaten in their last eight Championship games.

The former Feirense of Portugal player took to the social media to celebrate the win and also thank the fans for their massive support.

“Massive win away from home 3 points, feels great to get the winning goal 🥅 amazing support from the fans,” Etebo who featured for 90 minutes in the encounter tweeted after the game.

He was voted man of the match in Stoke City’s 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at the Bet365 Stadium last week.

The former Warri Wolves player has now scored two goals in 28 league appearances for Stoke City.