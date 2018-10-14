



Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has turned his focus on Tuesday’s reverse fixture in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya in Sfax Tunisia, saying the job is done yet despite their 4-0 first leg win in Uyo.

Etebo starred for the Super Eagles who outclassed the Mediterranean Knights 4-0 in Saturday’s matchday-3 clash at the Akwa Ibom international Stadium.

The Stoke City midfielder admits there’s still a lot of work to do in the second leg.

“Brilliant team performance, and great to get home win, but our work is not over. All our focus is now to Tuesday.” Etebo wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Etebo is expected to keep his place in the heart of the Super Eagles’ midfield alongside Wilfred Ndidi barring any last minute hitch.

The Super Eagles are now second in Group E with six points from nine points. South Africa lead with seven points while Libya are third on four points and Seychelles occupy fourth place without a point.