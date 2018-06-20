Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, insists that the team’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 in Russia is bright but warns that the team must be focused on what is to be done to achieve the feat.

Nigeria are bottom of group D after their 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game and they must beat Iceland (who drew Argentina 1-1) on Friday in Volvograd to stand a chance of advancing to the next round of the competition.

Croatia lead the table with three points while Argentina and Iceland are tied on one point apiece following their stalemate last Saturday.

The Stoke City midfielder remained optimistic that the team will improve and get a better result from the next games.

“We lost but it’s still bright out there. It’s up to us to keep our heads up and stay very focused for the next game and work on what we have to do to qualify,” Etebo was quoted on the official handle of the NFF on Instagram.

Etebo’s 32nd minute own-goal gave Croatia a lucky lead in the match before Luka Modric sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.